FORECAST: Watching mid-week rain and snow chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds clear this afternoon; few showers & drizzle possible east

Rain/snow chance Thursday into Friday

Trending chilly and quiet for New Year’s weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After dealing with some areas of fog early, we’ll keep clouds overhead throughout the morning.

Clouds gradually clear from west to east this afternoon; however, showers will track through areas east of I-65. Temperatures hover in the 40s and 50s today. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as we cool into the 20s and 30s.

Areas of patchy fog are possible by Wednesday morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow as highs max out in the 40s to near 50°.

Clouds increase Wednesday night as our next system approaches. Expect lows in the 30s. Rain showers push into the region late.

As an area of low-pressure tracks through the region Thursday into Friday, it will bring the potential for rain and snow showers into the forecast. Precipitation chances will be dictated by the track of the low.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.