Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lt. Gov. Coleman shares ‘great news’ about her recent medical procedure

Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman during a March 2023 visit to Bowling Green...
Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman during a March 2023 visit to Bowling Green High School.(WBKO)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor has released an update on her health following a double mastectomy on December 18.

In a statement, Jacqueline Coleman said, “Great news, Team Kentucky: My post-surgery reports came back clean!

“While I am grateful for my amazing health-care heroes, and the relief I feel for having answers, please hear me when I say, if I had put this off, skipped appointments, or not taken it seriously, it is likely the news I’d be sharing eventually wouldn’t be great.

“Early detection and prevention were the difference makers for me. And they are for you, too. Go schedule that appointment that’s been in the back of your mind.

“Thank you for all the prayers and the well wishes. They have kept me and my family going through a really tough time. I can’t wait to see you all soon.”

Coleman, who previously stated that she has a significant family history of cancer, underwent the procedure after “concerns were raised” during a recent routine physical exam.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year
Respiratory illnesses are on the rise nationwide. That means COVID, RSV, the flu, and even...
Handling respiratory illness during the holidays
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab

Latest News

A UPS driver dressed as Santa Claus delivered packages to Louisville residents while singing...
UPS Santa Claus brings Christmas cheer to Louisville driveways
Wayside Christian Mission hosted dozens of families for a Christmas Eve Party to help them...
Wayside Christian Mission holds their annual Christmas Eve Santa Party
Kimmy Polen shares what her son said happened to him during a Tuesday stabbing in New Albany,...
New Albany mother wants justice after she says her son was stabbed 12 times
The state is switching computer systems beginning Jan. 2.
County Clerks preparing for Kentucky motor vehicle records shutdown