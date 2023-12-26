Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man in hospital after shooting in St. Joseph neighborhood

A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the St. Joseph neighborhood.
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the St. Joseph neighborhood.(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the St. Joseph neighborhood Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were called to the 2300 block of Crittenden Drive on a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they did not find a victim.

Ellis said a short time later UofL Hospital told officers about a walk-in patient who had been shot. The man is expected to survive and is believed to be the victim from the Crittenden Drive shooting scene.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
Respiratory illnesses are on the rise nationwide. That means COVID, RSV, the flu, and even...
Handling respiratory illness during the holidays
Southwest Louisville store sells $100K Powerball winner

Latest News

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) looks towards the plate after giving...
Brandon Pfaadt returns home to train in Louisville
Brandon Pfaadt returns home to train in Louisville
Brandon Pfaadt returns home to train in Louisville
FORECAST: Temperatures turn cold tonight, a wintry set-up is possible late this week
An adult woman has died after she was pulled from a burning building in the 3600 block of...
1 killed in morning apartment fire