Man in hospital after shooting in St. Joseph neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the St. Joseph neighborhood Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were called to the 2300 block of Crittenden Drive on a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they did not find a victim.

Ellis said a short time later UofL Hospital told officers about a walk-in patient who had been shot. The man is expected to survive and is believed to be the victim from the Crittenden Drive shooting scene.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.