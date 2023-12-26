Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man known as a ‘master of disguise’ arrested by officials after years-long manhunt

After a years-long manhunt, California authorities have arrested fugitive Tyler Adams, also known as Hawaii’s “Master of Disguise.” (SOURCE: KHNL)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - California authorities said they have arrested a man known as Hawaii’s “Master of Disguise” after a years-long manhunt.

Tyler Adams, 51, was taken into custody for grand theft, fraud and federal warrants.

Adams’ arrest also comes after he fled Mexico, where he is a suspect in the death of his girlfriend, Racquel Sabean. Sabbean’s body was found in the trunk of a car in Tijuana in May 2022.

According to media reports, Adams and Sabean crossed the Mexico border with their 7-month-old daughter. The FBI said the daughter was later found safe in Rosarito.

Mexican authorities had detained Adams and turned him over to Customs and Border Protection officers after they learned he was wanted in the U.S. after escaping custody in Hawaii in 2019.

The FBI said Adams presented a fake ID and was freed to cross back into the U.S. where he was later arrested by the Anaheim Police Department and federal authorities.

Adams, who uses many aliases and disguises, was indicted by an Oahu grand jury in 2009.

When he arrived in Hawaii in 2007, he had created five fictitious businesses and opened accounts at Bank of Hawaii and American Savings Bank.

Adams then reportedly used fake checks to deposit large amounts of money into the accounts and convinced the banks to make the funds immediately available to him.

Police said he also stole a $5,000 ring from Costco.

While he was in Hawaii, Adams was also known as Kevin Kennedy, Lance Irwin and Michael Whittman, all who were supposedly students at the University of Hawaii law school.

In late 2020, a $50,000 warrant was issued for Adams’ arrest relating to a second-degree escape charge.

Adams was taken into custody in Newport Beach, California on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year
Respiratory illnesses are on the rise nationwide. That means COVID, RSV, the flu, and even...
Handling respiratory illness during the holidays
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab

Latest News

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
The rapper Ye, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, issues an apology in Hebrew
According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging...
More retailers charging fees for holiday returns
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says Gaza ground offensive has expanded into urban refugee camps
Migrants depart from Tapachula, Mexico, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. The caravan started the trek...
Migrant caravan slogs on through southern Mexico with no expectations from a US-Mexico meeting