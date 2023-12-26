Nelson County great-grandmother escapes injury as a Christmas Eve fire destroys her home

NELSON CO., Ky. (WAVE) - Wanda Mattingly was in her kitchen on Christmas Eve, preparing for her family’s traditional Christmas dinner, when she suddenly had to escape with her life.

”When I got in there, honey, the kitchen was already lit up, burning fast,” Mattingly said. “I just lost everything.”

Mattingly lived alone in a trailer near New Haven and was anticipating a Christmas Day with a house full of children, grandkids and great-grandkids.

When the fire erupted, she said she managed to save a few Christmas presents for the kids, but that was all.

”There was no choice,” Mattingly said. “I went in there to get some water but the flames, the smoke got to me and I almost gagged so I walked back out. I was trying to put it out myself.”

And what the fire did not destroy, the smoke and water ruined.

The day after Christmas, Mattingly said there was very little worth saving.

”We’ll probably have to burn it [the remaining debris],” Mattingly said.

But instead of being defeated, Mattingly and her family said they celebrated Christmas filled with gratitude for her escape.

”She had black all over her nose and all around her mouth,” Mattingly’s son Paul Norman said. “And standing barefooted out front, but at least she was out.”

“She’s here. She’s here,” Mattingly’s daughter Angela Mattox said. “Everything can be replaceable.”

Wanda Mattingly’s family turned to social media for help, asking for people to donate clothes to her.

