Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Nelson County great-grandmother escapes injury as a Christmas Eve fire destroys her home

A Nelson County great-grandmother escapes injury as a Christmas Eve fire destroys her home
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON CO., Ky. (WAVE) - Wanda Mattingly was in her kitchen on Christmas Eve, preparing for her family’s traditional Christmas dinner, when she suddenly had to escape with her life.

”When I got in there, honey, the kitchen was already lit up, burning fast,” Mattingly said.  “I just lost everything.”

Mattingly lived alone in a trailer near New Haven and was anticipating a Christmas Day with a house full of children, grandkids and great-grandkids.

When the fire erupted, she said she managed to save a few Christmas presents for the kids, but that was all.

”There was no choice,” Mattingly said. “I went in there to get some water but the flames, the smoke got to me and I almost gagged so I walked back out. I was trying to put it out myself.”

And what the fire did not destroy, the smoke and water ruined.

The day after Christmas, Mattingly said there was very little worth saving.

”We’ll probably have to burn it [the remaining debris],” Mattingly said.

But instead of being defeated, Mattingly and her family said they celebrated Christmas filled with gratitude for her escape.

”She had black all over her nose and all around her mouth,” Mattingly’s son Paul Norman said.  “And standing barefooted out front, but at least she was out.”

“She’s here.  She’s here,” Mattingly’s daughter Angela Mattox said. “Everything can be replaceable.”

Wanda Mattingly’s family turned to social media for help, asking for people to donate clothes to her.

To see their GoFundMe page, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Southwest Louisville store sells $100K Powerball winner
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year
1 killed, others displaced in morning apartment fire on River Park Dr
1 killed, others displaced in morning apartment fire on River Park Dr
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle

Latest News

A Nelson County great-grandmother escapes injury as a Christmas Eve fire destroys her home
A Nelson County great-grandmother escapes injury as a Christmas Eve fire destroys her home
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) looks towards the plate after giving...
Brandon Pfaadt returns home to train in Louisville
Brandon Pfaadt returns home to train in Louisville
Brandon Pfaadt returns home to train in Louisville
UPS Santa Claus brings Christmas cheer to Louisville driveways
UPS Santa Claus brings Christmas cheer to Louisville driveways