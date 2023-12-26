Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Adair County man facing charges after stealing, crashing highway department truck

Police in Columbia said Joseph Shafer, 48, allegedly stole a state highway department truck,...
Police in Columbia said Joseph Shafer, 48, allegedly stole a state highway department truck, crashed it and later parked it outside the Adair County Regional Jail.(Adair County Regional Jail)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) – An Adair County man was arrested after driving a stolen vehicle to a jail in central Kentucky.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department said Joseph Shafer, 48, was located outside the Adair County Regional Jail just after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 25.

Officers were dispatched to the jail for a suspicious person complaint, according to information posted to the Columbia Police Department’s Facebook account.

A vehicle outside the jail appeared wrecked. It belonged to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Police said the truck had visible damage, noting it was stolen and rammed into a gate at a nearby office on Campbellsville Street.

The gate was locked when Shafer crashed the truck into it.

Shafer faces charges relating to public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking (automobile).

