Southwest Louisville store sells $100K Powerball winner

(KY3)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – It was a very Merry Christmas for someone who purchased a Powerball ticket at a Kentucky Lottery retailer in Valley Station.

The Kentucky Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased at Rhythm Food Mart, 801 Valley College Drive, in Louisville.

The ticket in the Christmas night drawing matched four of the white balls and the Powerball and was worth $50,000. Because the winner added the Power Play feature to the ticket purchased, the prize amount was doubled to $100,000.

The December 25 winning Powerball numbers were: 5 – 12 – 20 – 24 – 29 Powerball 4.

Kentucky Lottery officials say the winner should sign the back of the ticket, keep it in a secure location and be sure to claim their prize by bringing the ticket to Kentucky Lottery headquarters at 1011 W. Main St in Louisville, within 180 days from the date of the drawing.

If you’re the winner, you should contact the lottery at 1-877-789-4532 to make an appointment to claim their prize.

Because no ticket sold matched all of the winning numbers, the Powerball jackpot continues to climb. It currently sits at $685 million ahead of the December 27 drawing.

