Temporary ice skating rink opens in Hillview neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Folks are already enjoying the new ice skating rink in the Hillview neighborhood.

The temporary ice rink opened at noon Tuesday and is located in the city annex building at 1191 Hillview Boulevard.

The rink will be open weekdays from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2 from noon to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 2 to 10 p.m.

Admission is $8.

There are also some refreshments for sale if you want to enjoy a hot dog or drink.

