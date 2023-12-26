Contact Troubleshooters
Temporary ice skating rink opens in Hillview neighborhood

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Folks are already enjoying the new ice skating rink in the Hillview neighborhood.

The temporary ice rink opened at noon Tuesday and is located in the city annex building at 1191 Hillview Boulevard.

The rink will be open weekdays from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2 from noon to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 2 to 10 p.m.

Admission is $8.

There are also some refreshments for sale if you want to enjoy a hot dog or drink.

Southwest Louisville store sells $100K Powerball winner

