UPS Santa Claus brings Christmas cheer to Louisville driveways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Santa Claus is coming down your driveway? Ring camera footage from a home in the St. Matthews neighborhood showing a UPS driver dressed as Santa Claus has been seen by tens of thousands of people on social media.

Some people have Christmas spirit, and then others will deliver it right to your front door. Austin Pye is one of those people, and he says he loves spreading joy, especially when people need it the most. When it comes to the holiday season, delivery drivers can be seen as Santa’s extra helpers, but Pye decided to take it a step further.

The footage shows the four-year UPS driver dressed up as Santa and delivering gifts while singing Christmas Carols.

”I love seeing people smile,” Pye said. “I love seeing people happy and joyful. This is the time of year when everyone needs a little more joy in their lives.”

Pye said last year he dressed up as Ralphie in a bunny suit from ‘A Christmas Story’ and received great reactions. So this year, he decided to find another way to make people smile.

”Everybody might not be in the spirit of being jolly or holly or might not even celebrate Christmas, but they need to smile.” explained Pye. “Everybody needs to smile. Even if it’s like you said a little package going to little Timmy over here or whatnot, they need to smile. And that little bit of joy can make somebody’s day.”

The St. Matthews homes weren’t the only ones graced by his presence, as kids at the St. Matthews Mall also got to meet UPS’s Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick.

”I had two delivery stops at St. Matthews Mall,” Pye said. “So I walked inside the mall and there were some kids that were a little upset that they couldn’t see Santa Claus and whatnot, but you know they saw me driving up in the package car, and they were like, ‘hey Santa,’” Pye said. “And so I was like Ho, Ho, Ho, Merry Christmas!”

And he’s not a one-hit wonder. Pye says he’ll sing Silent Night, We Wish You a Merry Christmas or a few Pentatonix mixes. But by far his favorite thing to do is create joy for the youth.

”Honestly, it means the world,” Pye said. “I mean, kids are our future, and they’re the brightest shining star at night and I just love it. Even just delivering a small parcel to someone’s house, just seeing them smile when they receive it is the greatest thing, this whole job is great.”

Pye said this job is one of the best things that has happened to him, and it shows in his efforts helping Santa incite Christmas cheer.

As you gather your gifts and wrap up your Christmas celebrations, Pye has a message to share.

”Merry Christmas to all, and all a good night.”

Pye’s message this holiday season is to be kind and spread love and joy to everyone because you just don’t know what someone can be going through and what a small gesture can do to make their day.

