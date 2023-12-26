UPS Santa Clause brings Christmas Cheer to Louisville driveways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Santa Clause is coming, down your driveway?

Ring Camera footage of a UPS driver dressed as Santa Clause and singing Christmas Carols has been seen by tens of thousands of people on social media.

There are some people that have Christmas spirit and then there are others that will deliver it right to your front door.

Austin Pye is one of those people, and he says he loves spreading joy, especially when people need it the most.

When it comes to the holiday season, delivery drivers can be seen as Santa’s extra helpers, but Pye decided to take it a step further

”We wish you a Merry Christmas, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Good tidings we bring to you and your kin, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” sang Pye.

The Ring Camera footage from a home in the St. Matthews neighborhood shows the four-year UPS driver dressed up as Santa Claus and delivering gifts while singing Christmas Carols.

”I love seeing people smile, I love seeing people happy and the joyful and this is the time of year where everyone needs a little more joy in their lives,” Pye said.

Pye says last year he dressed up as bunny suit Ralphie from ‘A Christmas Story’ and received great reactions. So this year, he decided to find another way to make people smile.

”Everybody might not be in the spirit of being jolly or holly or might not even celebrate Christmas but they need to smile,” explained Pye. “Everybody needs to smile. Even if it’s like you said a little package going to little Timmy over here or what not, they need to smile. And that little bit of joy can make somebody’s day.”

The St. Matthews homes weren’t the only ones graced by his presence, as kids at the St. Matthews Mall also got to meet UPS’s Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick.

”I actually had two delivery stops at St. Matthews Mall. So I walked inside the mall and there were some kids that were you know a little upset that they couldn’t see Santa Claus,e and what not, but you know they saw me driving up in the package car and they were like Hey Santa,” Pye said. “And so I was like Ho Ho Ho Merry Christmas!”

And he’s not a one-hit wonder. Pye says he’ll sing Silent Night, We Wish You a Merry Christmas or a few Pentatonix mixes, but by far his favorite thing to do is create joy for the youth.

”Honestly it means the world. I mean kids are our future and they’re the brightest shining star at night and I just love it, you know,” said Pye. “Even just delivering a small parcel to someone’s house, just seeing them smile when they receive it is the greatest thing, this whole job is great.”

Pye says this job is one of the best things that has happened to him and it shows in his efforts helping Santa incite Christmas cheer.

And as you gather your gifts and wrap up your Christmas celebrations, Pye has a message to share.

”Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”

We asked Pye if he had a message to give to those during the holiday season and he says to be kind and spread love and joy to everyone because you just don’t know what someone can be going through and what a small gesture can do to make their day.

