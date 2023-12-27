Contact Troubleshooters
Codes and Regulations gets new director

Mayor Craig Greenberg appointed Richard Price as the department's director.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Department of Codes and Regulations has a new leader.

Mayor Craig Greenberg appointed Richard Price as the department’s director. Price is the current assistant director of Louisville Metro Fleet and Facilities. He has been in that position since 2015.

Price will officially take over at Codes and regs on Jan. 22.

The former, long-time Louisville Codes and Regs Director is retiring.

In an email, Robert Kirchdorfer told his staff January will mark the beginning of his transition period as he plans to retire in 2024.

Kirchdorfer worked in Codes and Regs for more than 30 years. Prior to that he worked for the Louisville Zoo.

Codes and Regs is in charge of all city violations, like uncut grass, inspecting government housing, and city-issued licenses among other things.

Kirchdorfer was recently criticized for his managing of the department by city council members who were concerned at the lack of inspection reports and citation for government housing units. The conditions inside where described at the time as unlivable.

This is the second government agency director that’s stepped down under Mayor Craig Greenberg’s administration in recent weeks.

Lisa Osanka was the head of Louisville Public Housing. She resigned in September after the living conditions in several of the city’s subsidized housing units were exposed.

