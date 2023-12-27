Community responds to retired firefighter battling pancreatic cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A volunteer firefighter for 20 years, Jim French spent plenty of time rushing in to help others. Now retired and diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, the firefighter community is rushing in to help him.

“That’s my second family and I care about those people,” French said. “And those people show that they care for me and my family. It’s been great.”

French is now the recipient of the same compassion he has become known for. After retirement, he dedicated his time to the Highview and Fern Creek Fire and EMS Honor Guard.

For nearly a decade, French honored sacrifices of the fallen and gave comfort to grieving families.

“The funerals have really been something that’s been close to my heart,” French said. “I want to see those guys honored because they gave up their lives for their department and the people in their community.”

When cancer threatened French’s wellbeing, it was his daughter who sounded the alarm.

“I just want him to know that there are people in his corner,” Danielle French said. “That there’s people here that love him and care about him and that are in the fight with him.”

The first to respond was French’s former Chief at Highview, Dave Goldsmith.

“So, I knew at that point in time that even though I’m not on the fire department anymore, that we were not going to forget him,” Goldsmith said, “and we were going to help him any way we could.”

Goldsmith’s idea was to order military-style challenge coins showing a saluting French with the words, “Jim’s fight is our fight.” Sales of the coins will help pay for medical bills.

On Wednesday, donations to a GoFundMe page for French topped $2,500.

“It’s a big family,” French said. “And everybody just cares about each other. And we keep building each other up.”

