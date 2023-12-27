Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Looking and feeling more like winter later this week

Thank you for trusting the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Calm and mild weather for Wednesday
  • Rain to snow shower chance Thu-Fri, some grassy snow accumulation is possible
  • Colder air kicks off 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds are moving through this evening, but not enough to totally obscure the beautiful full moon overhead.

Lows will drop into the 30s by early Wednesday morning, which is much colder than previous mornings. Wednesday is a mainly dry and pleasant day with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Any rain chance will likely hold off until well after dark Wednesday night.

Bands of showers will move in very early Thursday morning, mixing with a few snowflakes in places closer to sunrise. Lows will be in the 30s early Thursday. Scattered rain and snow showers will transition to mainly snow showers during the afternoon and evening on Thursday as an area of low pressure gets closer to us. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, so roads will likely stay just wet.

Our concern is focused most directly at Thursday night into early Friday morning when temperatures will be a bit closer to the freezing mark as the low-pressure system strengthens overhead.

This will spit out some potentially vigorous snow showers that could put down a light accumulation of snow quickly on grassy and elevated surfaces, and potentially even some roads should temperatures fall enough. This kind of setup with a deepening low-pressure system and marginally cold air makes for a tough forecast. We’ll keep you updated!

