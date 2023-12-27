FORECAST: Monitoring snow shower potential late Thursday, Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers arrive late tonight

Light grassy snow accumulation and rural slick spots possible early Friday, especially northwest of Louisville

Colder weather after a quiet New Year’s Eve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers will move in later tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s. Areas northwest of Louisville will likely see some snowflakes mix in with this closer to sunrise Thursday.

A midday break in the showers for many areas on Thursday will lead into bands of rain and snow showers moving through during the afternoon and evening. With temperatures well above freezing and light precipitation rates, no major issues are expected.

Rain and snow showers will amplify Thursday night, favoring more of a snow shower scenario as we head deeper into the night. Temperatures will largely be at or above freezing, so wet roads, slick spots on bridges, and grassy snowfall are possible.

Snow showers continue to track through the area Friday morning. Slick spots are possible depending on exact temperatures. A brief dusting to coating of snow is possible, especially on grassy surfaces. We’ll monitor for any higher totals.

This weekend’s weather is much calmer on the heels of the rain and snow later in the workweek. Expect widespread cloud cover, a stray shower or snowflake, and highs in the 40s for the last couple days of 2023.

A cold front moving through late New Year’s Eve may generatre a slightly higher chance of a shower or snowflake, but most of that activity will likely stay just northeast of our area closer to Cincinnati and beyond.

Cold air and calm weather is with us most of next week.

