FORECAST: Sunny Wednesday; Rain chances increase overnight

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain to snow shower chance Thu-Fri, some grassy snow accumulation is possible
  • Chilly New Year’s Eve weekend
  • Cold for the first week of 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast as temperatures warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds increase this evening ahead of our next system. Rain showers start to move into the region around midnight. Lows fall into the 30s by Thursday morning.

Scattered Thursday morning rain showers will transition to snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs top out in the 30s and low 40s tomorrow; roads are likely to remain wet during this time. Rain and snow showers continue to push through the region Thursday night; switching completely to snow as temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s. Roads may become slick as temperatures fall, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Snow showers remain possible Friday morning before we gradually dry out. Some may see minor accumulations. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

