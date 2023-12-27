I-64 West near South 22nd Street reopens after crews control fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Interstate 64 West in Louisville, just east of South 22nd Street, is back open after crews responded to an early morning fire in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Fire Department companies were out in the area of North 16th Street and Northwestern Parkway for reported smoke. They saw a fire at a vacant one-story building and called in additional firefighters on Wednesday around 4:50 a.m.

It took 45 firefighters to get the fire under control in about an hour.

No one was hurt from the fire, but the building has extensive damage and a billboard was also took some damage. It’s not known if the expressway was damaged at all.

LFD arson investigators are working to figure out what caused this fire to start.

