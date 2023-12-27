Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD lieutenant being investigated for ‘naughty’ Christmas video

Lt. Andrew Meyer, head of the Louisville Metro Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit, is under...
Lt. Andrew Meyer, head of the Louisville Metro Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit, is under investigation in connection with a Facebook video he posted.(Source: LMPD Facebook)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Christmas social media video now has one Louisville Metro Police Department lieutenant under an internal investigation, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned.

The Facebook video included candy cane music and the caption “Christmas Coffee.” WAVE News staff have seen the video but opted not to show it.

The video shows a naked woman sitting on a kitchen counter drinking coffee. It then shows Lieutenant Andrew Meyer step into the frame. Meyer is obviously naked too. His bare back is towards the camera.

Meyer is seen turning sideways enough to show his face.

Meyer is currently the head of the department’s Sex Crimes Unit. He was previously an investigator for LMPD’s Professional Standards unit, or PSU. That’s the same unit now tasked with investigating whether Meyer violated the department’s social media policies and standards.

The video has since been taken down, but not before heavily circulated among members of the department.

The LMPD communication director has confirmed Meyer is now under investigation for the video but would not comment further.

