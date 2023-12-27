Louisville Metro Public Works offers Christmas tree drop-off, curbside pickup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Public Works will have three locations for Christmas tree drop-offs starting Tuesday, Dec 26, according to a release.

The drop-off sites will be open on Tuesdays through Saturdays from Dec. 28 through Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All locations will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 30 and Jan. 13 in observance of New Year’s and Martin Luther King Day.

The three drop-off sites will be at the East District Recycling Center (595 N Hubbards Ln), Public Works Yard (10500 Lower River Rd), and the Waste Reduction Center (636 Meriwether Ave).

The Hubbards Lane site will also recycle trees into mulch that will be offered back to citizens. Anyone who wants to get mulch will have to bring a container to carry it, according to the release.

Officials are asking that all lights and ornaments be removed before they are dropped off.

Public Works will also provide curbside pickup of Christmas trees within the Urban Services District after the holiday. According to the release, those who do this may set their trees out on their normal collection day. Trees should not be placed in plastic bags and all decorations will have to be removed.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.