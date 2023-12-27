Man dead after Christmas Eve crash in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a Christmas Eve crash in Seymour.

Seymour police said around 3:30 p.m. emergency services were called to the intersection of Tipton Street and Community Drive where they found a motorcycle and a car crashed into each other. The driver of the motorcycle was unresponsive and taken to Schneck Medical Center where he later died.

The man was later identified as 44-year-old Thomas Jones.

Police said an initial investigation showed Jones was going westbound on Tipton Street when a car was turning into a parking lot at the same time, causing them to hit each other. Toxicology results are not in yet, but police believe alcohol and drugs were not a factor.

