Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dead after shooting in California neighborhood

A man is dead after a shooting in the California neighborhood
A man is dead after a shooting in the California neighborhood(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the California neighborhood Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were called to the 1500 block of Prentice Street around 5:20 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot.

Ellis said officers gave life-saving aid until EMS arrived and they pronounced the man dead.

LMPD’s Homicide unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Southwest Louisville store sells $100K Powerball winner
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year
1 killed, others displaced in morning apartment fire on River Park Dr
1 killed, others displaced in morning apartment fire on River Park Dr
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle

Latest News

FORECAST: Temperatures turn cold tonight, a wintry set-up is possible late this week
Man dead after Christmas Eve crash in Seymour
A Nelson County great-grandmother escapes injury as a Christmas Eve fire destroys her home
Nelson County great-grandmother escapes injury as a Christmas Eve fire destroys her home
Temporary ice skating rink opens in Hillview neighborhood