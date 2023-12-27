Man dead after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the California neighborhood Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were called to the 1500 block of Prentice Street around 5:20 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot.

Ellis said officers gave life-saving aid until EMS arrived and they pronounced the man dead.

LMPD’s Homicide unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

