Puppy left tied to picnic table outside LMAS Animal House Adoption Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Someone abandoned a puppy at Metro Animal Services’ Animal House Wednesday morning, just two days after Christmas.

A post from the agency says the seven-month-old puppy was left tied to a picnic table with his dog bed, leash, collar and a bag of dog food.

Animal services says it took less than three minutes for someone to unload, tied up the dog and leave. After he was found, the puppy cried for more than an hour.

LMAS is now searching for a foster family for the dog.

