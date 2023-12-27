UofL Hospital Trauma Team reflects on 2023 gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While gun violence numbers in 2023 are lower than the year prior, healthcare workers say they’re still too high.

UofL Health has the only Level 1 Trauma Center for adults in the region, which is why they see so many gun violence victims. UofL Health’s Community Health Workers step in right behind the doctors and nurses to help victims and their families.

Jiara James is one of five people who are part of the team. James says they help with the physical and mental recovery, as well as helping families adjust to everyday life.

According to the Louisville Metro Gun Violence Dashboard, there have been more than 400 non-fatal shootings so far in 2023. That’s down about 7 percent from the year before. While it is progress, James says the number are still too high.

“One is too many because one patient impacts a whole community, whether that is the family that the person is a part of, the community that patient is part of, their work, their job, their children. The impact that one patient can have on a whole community is very detrimental,” James said.

You can view the updated gun violence numbers here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.