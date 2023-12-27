Contact Troubleshooters
Victim identified after fatal shooting in California neighborhood

A man is dead after a shooting in the California neighborhood
A man is dead after a shooting in the California neighborhood(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The victim of Tuesday’s deadly shooting in the California neighborhood has been identified.

Jefferson County deputy coroner Kimberly Smith has identified the man as Roderick McKisick, 47.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were called to the 1500 block of Prentice Street around 5:20 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot.

Ellis said officers gave life-saving aid until EMS arrived and they pronounced the man dead at 5:36 p.m.

LMPD’s Homicide unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

