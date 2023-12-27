A violent day after Christmas highlights another deadly year in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were shot the day after Christmas. Police think one of the shootings happened on Crittenden Drive and the other shooting happened on Prentice Street.

We’re nearing the end of the year and Sunday will close out yet another violent year in Louisville.

The day after families spent time together eating and opening presents was a violent one.

“I thought it was a normal day, but I just came to a scene like this, and yeah,” said Kirolos Ibrahim who lives nearby.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, LMPD responded to the shooting on Crittenden Drive.

“I know things can happen. It’s something else went it happens where you live. You begin to see the place in a different way,” Kirolos said.

Police didn’t find a victim at the scene, but a little later a man showed up to UofL hospital with a gunshot wound.

He was alert and conscious while he got treatment.

Almost 3 hours later at 5:20 p.m., police were called to the shooting on Prentice.

“Unfortunately with foolishness like this, it’s crazy,” said Broderick Smith, a local pastor.

Officers found a man shot in a car. They tried saving his life before paramedics got there, but he died at the scene.

“It’s time to put the guns down,” Smith said.

When Smith heard that something happened, Smith made his way down to the scene.

“This is something that we don’t have fortunately a lot of down here. Thank God the neighborhood has cleaned up a whole lot. I just want to make sure this is not someone I’m affiliated with,” Smith said.

There’s less than a week left in 2023, and according to LMPD’s gun violence dashboard, so far this year, there’s been 348 non-fatal shootings which resulted in 403 victims.

Compared to last year, that’s actually about a 5% drop in shootings and an 8% drop in victims.

As for homicides, there were 149 in 2023, which is the least amount Louisville has had since 2019.

However, LMPD says due to the holiday, the numbers may not be completely up to date

There are no suspects for either of the shootings tonight. LMPD is asking people to call their anonymous tip line if they have any information on them.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.