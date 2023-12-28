Doctors watch for spike in COVID, RSV and flu cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So far, the holiday season has not produced a big spike in respiratory virus cases, but experts caution this is not a time to be letting down your guard.

“The only prediction that you’re going to make that is accurate is to know that there is going to be a season,” Dr. Ben Klausing, Baptist Health infectious disease specialist said. “Otherwise, it’s like reading your horoscope in the paper. You don’t know how accurate it’s going to be.”

Numbers of serious cases remain small in the Louisville area but are rising.

On Dec. 27, Baptist Health Louisville counted 32 COVID patients hospitalized.

That is up from 16 just five days earlier.

Some speculate it is possible that lessons in prevention learned during the pandemic are restricting the usual spread of COVID, Flu and RSV. And treatments proven during previous outbreaks are keeping more people out of the hospital. Still, doctors caution there is no escaping the potential impact of respiratory viruses at a time when people are not done being in crowds, and on the go.

“Although vaccination rates are really low, especially for COVID, I still don’t anticipate a very large spike in the number of cases,” UofL Health infectious disease specialist Dr. Mark Burns said. “But there will be a spike, I can pretty much guarantee that.”

