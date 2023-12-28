Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Doctors watch for spike in COVID, RSV and flu cases

So far, the holiday season has not produced a big spike in respiratory virus cases, but...
So far, the holiday season has not produced a big spike in respiratory virus cases, but experts caution this is not a time to be letting down your guard.(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So far, the holiday season has not produced a big spike in respiratory virus cases, but experts caution this is not a time to be letting down your guard.

“The only prediction that you’re going to make that is accurate is to know that there is going to be a season,” Dr. Ben Klausing, Baptist Health infectious disease specialist said. “Otherwise, it’s like reading your horoscope in the paper. You don’t know how accurate it’s going to be.”

Numbers of serious cases remain small in the Louisville area but are rising.

On Dec. 27, Baptist Health Louisville counted 32 COVID patients hospitalized.

That is up from 16 just five days earlier.

Some speculate it is possible that lessons in prevention learned during the pandemic are restricting the usual spread of COVID, Flu and RSV. And treatments proven during previous outbreaks are keeping more people out of the hospital. Still, doctors caution there is no escaping the potential impact of respiratory viruses at a time when people are not done being in crowds, and on the go.

“Although vaccination rates are really low, especially for COVID, I still don’t anticipate a very large spike in the number of cases,” UofL Health infectious disease specialist Dr. Mark Burns said.  “But there will be a spike, I can pretty much guarantee that.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police announced the passing of Officer Mark Kordis Wednesday evening.
LMPD officer dies in medical emergency
Lt. Andrew Meyer, head of the Louisville Metro Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit, is under...
LMPD lieutenant being investigated for ‘naughty’ Christmas video
Fire on I-64 West at MM 3.4 East of 22nd Street in Jefferson County.
I-64 West reopens after massive building fire in downtown Louisville
FORECAST: Rain and snow showers at times this evening, early Friday
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.

Latest News

Blessings in a Backpack Louisville says lack of funding has led them to cut 1400 students from...
Lack of funding leads to 1,400 students being cut from Blessings in a Backpack Louisville
Road closed in Shively due to gas main break
UPS announces layoffs at Louisville Centennial hub
Police looking for suspect after woman found stabbed on Watterson Expressway
Police looking for suspect after woman found stabbed on Watterson Expressway