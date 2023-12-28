FORECAST: Rain and snow showers at times this evening, early Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Roads stay mainly wet with rain and snow showers tonight and early Friday

Light, grassy snow accumulations possible - especially northwest of Louisville

Colder weather after a quiet New Year’s Eve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain and snow showers will move through this evening and overnight, spreading light, grassy accumulations over areas especially northwest of Louisville. Some slick spots on bridges are possible, but roads will be mainly wet as temperatures stay above 32°.

Early snow showers on Friday will be mixed with rain at times as the day wears on. A few tenths of an inch of measurable snow in grassy areas is likely northwest of Louisville with a dusting or coating elsewhere. Highs will be in the 30s Friday.

Rain and snow shower activity will decrease yet continue at times Friday night as the area of low pressure exits the region. Lows will once again stay above freezing in the mid 30s.

Saturday is a milder day with an isolated rain or snow shower early in the day and clouds for the rest of it. Highs will be in the 40s.

Quieter weather continues for New Year’s Eve with clouds and highs in the 40s.

A cold plunge of air working in by New Year’s Day takes us down into the 30s and lower 40s for highs with a flurry chance northeast of Louisville.

High temperatures will level off in the mid 40s with lows in the 20s next week as high pressure takes control of our weather.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.