FORECAST: Rounds of rain and snow through Friday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain to snow shower chance today & Friday; some grassy snow accumulation is possible
  • A few slick spots possible, mainly northwest of Louisville
  • Cold start to 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light rain showers push through the region this morning; the rain may mix with snow in southern Indiana. We’ll be cloudy but drier this afternoon as temperatures hover in the 30s and low 40s. No major travel issues are expected. Rain and snow showers transition to mainly snow overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s.

Temperatures will remain mainly above freezing, which will help to minimize travel problems. Slick spots are still possible on bridges and overpasses. Snow showers continue to track through the region tomorrow morning; some of that snow will transition to rain during the afternoon. A brief dusting of snow is possible, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces. Rain and snow showers continue Friday night as temperatures return to the low to mid-30s.

A few snow showers and flurries may linger into Saturday morning. However, most of the upcoming weekend looks cold and quiet. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

