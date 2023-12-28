Lack of funding leads to 1,400 students being cut from Blessings in a Backpack Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of kids may go without food to get them through the weekend.

Blessings in a Backpack Louisville says it’s been tough for them to keep up with rising costs, causing them to make the tough decision to potentially cut students from the program.

Every year Blessings in a Backpack feeds thousands of food insecure students using ‘Blessings Bags’ to get them through the weekends.

But a lack of donations has caused them to make changes going into 2024.

There are more than 80,000 students in JCPS who qualify for free and reduced meals and a lot of them don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

To solve that issue, Blessings Louisville created ‘Blessing Bags’ to give students guaranteed meals.

”Every time I go, the look on their faces reminds me this is why we do it. This is why we are here,” explained Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Advisory Board Vice Chair Kasey Ryan. “We don’t want any child to struggle over the weekend when they’re not at school and we understand that’s a real reality for a lot of students in the community.”

Ryan says they serve about 7,000 students across 55 schools each school year.

The organizations number one priority is to feed the children in need to help them be successful.

”We know that if they get a better night’s rest, their bellies are full then they’re going to come to school ready to learn, ready to engage with the curriculum and have the opportunity to be their best selves,” Ryan said.

In order to do this, Blessings in a Backpack relies on donations from fundraising events, corporate partnerships and individual donations online, but those efforts this year weren’t enough.

”In 2023, it was a really tough, tough year for fundraising. We saw a significant decline in donations from individuals and corporations and that’s what led us to make the heart-breaking decision to have to cut 1,400 students from our program,” explained Ryan.

Now, 1,400 students will be without meal bags for the weekend, which were filled with two breakfasts, two dinners and two snacks.

It’s a decision Ryan says the organization wishes they didn’t have to make.

”It’s devastating, it’s heart-breaking, you know to think of any child going to bed hungry but let alone children that have had this program and have been able to serve them in the past,” Ryan shared. “Having to notify those families is not a decision that any of us wanted to make.”

Ryan says they are hopeful the community will rally around them to make sure no students are dropped from the program.

Blessings in a Backpack says it takes $150 to feed one student for an entire school year.

The organization says they’re next major fundraising event will be the “Pack the Sack Gala” at the Olmstead in early February.

