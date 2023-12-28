Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD off duty officer dies from medical emergency

Louisville police announced the passing of Officer Mark Kordis Wednesday evening.
Louisville police announced the passing of Officer Mark Kordis Wednesday evening.(LMPD)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police announced the passing of Officer Mark Kordis Wednesday evening.

Officer Kordis was originally hired in 1991 and was rehired in March of 2017 after retiring.

“The LMPD is saddened to announce the passing of Officer Mark Kordis after a medical emergency earlier this evening while off duty,” a statement from LMPD read. “We are asking the community to pray for the family of Officer Kordis as well as the officers and members of the LMPD during this difficult time.”

