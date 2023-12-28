Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested for burglary after leaving wallet behind, police say

Amare Armon Sullivan, 18, was arrested Tuesday. Police said he returned to the scene of the...
Amare Armon Sullivan, 18, was arrested Tuesday. Police said he returned to the scene of the crime after leaving behind his wallet.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GULFPORT Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - It seems police in Mississippi were able to quickly make an arrest in a burglary, thanks to key mistakes by the suspect.

Police first received reports Tuesday of a possible burglary on 31st Street. Officers said they were able to identify 18-year-old Amare Armon Sullivan as a suspect after he left his wallet at the scene.

Police said they were called to the same house just over an hour later after Sullivan was once again seen inside the home.

When officers arrived, they said Sullivan tried to run and jumped out of a second-story window. He was arrested shortly afterward.

“The officers rolled in four to five deep and quick, at which point, I knew that I could not escape,” Sullivan told investigators during an interview.

On Tuesday, Sullivan was arrested and charged with one count of burglary of a residence, police said.

He was processed and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

