Man shot by police near Churchill Downs back in jail after bond reinstated

Marvin Smith, 28, in court for a probable cause hearing (December 2023)
Marvin Smith, 28, in court for a probable cause hearing (December 2023)(wave)
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Marvin Smith, 28, walked into a Jefferson County courtroom Thursday under his own volition. He’d leave in handcuffs.

Smith is facing several charges stemming from a foot chase with police on December 8. He was shot multiple times by police after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers while running away from a traffic stop where he was the passenger.

LMPD released the body cam footage of the officers involved last week. In the video, police claim you can see a flashlight attachment on the gun pointed toward officers. Police later discovered the gun to be stolen.

William Butler, Smith’s attorney, doesn’t see the same thing officers claim to see in the videos.

”He didn’t point his gun at anyone,” Butler said. “He’s a 250 pound man running as fast as he can in the opposite direction and he shot in the back.”

Butler was asked how Smith ended up with a stolen gun.

“[Smith] says he bought the firearm from another person,” Butler explained. “He had no idea it was stolen.”

Smith had been serving home incarceration after a judge did away with his original $50,000 bond. Thursday, the bond was reinstated, so he returned to jail immediately following the hearing.

Judge Mary Jude Wolford also found probable cause to send Smith’s case to a grand jury.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

