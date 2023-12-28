Miller Moss leads Trojans past UofL in Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WAVE) - No Caleb Williams? No problem for USC in the DirecTV Holiday Bowl in San Diego’s Petco Park Wednesday.

Back-up quarterback Miller Moss threw six touchdowns, four of which came in the first half, to lead the Trojans 42-28 past Louisville.

The Cards were without star running back Jawhar Jordan and receiver Jamari Thrash, but got a strong performance from Isaac Guerendo, who ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns – the first player in UofL history to put up over 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in a bowl game.

Guerendo got the Cards’ offense started with a two-yard touchdown in the first quarter following a three-and-out to open the game for the Trojans.

Then it was the Miller Moss show.

Moss found Tahj Washington for a 17-yard score to tie the game before the end of the quarter and then found Washington again from 29 yards to put USC up.

Kyron Hudson blocked a punt to set up another USC touchdown, which he was on the receiving end of from nine yards out.

Evan Conley ran it in from nine yards out to cut the Trojans’ lead to a single score, but the Cards were never able to close the gap further.

Ja’Kori Lane hauled in a 31-yard touchdown from Moss to give the Trojans a two-score cushion heading into the locker room.

UofL got a break when Quincy Riley picked off Moss in the end zone – the only blemish in an otherwise stellar day from the USC QB – and returned it across midfield to set up Guerendo’s second TD of the day.

Moss found Lane again, this time from 12 yards to put the Trojans up two scores again. Following Guerendo’s third TD that cut the lead back to one score, Moss found Duce Robinson for a big 44-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach, with the Cards’ final drive ending in a fumble.

The Cards, led by Guerendo, dominated the ground game, running for a combined 220 yards to USC’s 66; but Moss and the Trojans had the advantage through the air as UofL QB Jack Plummer was hampered by a dislocated pinkie for most the game. Moss had 372 passing yards to Plummer’s 126.

The loss means Jeff Brohm’s first season as the head coach of his alma mater ends in three straight losses and a 10-4 record overall. The Trojans finish 8-5 on the year.

