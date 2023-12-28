Contact Troubleshooters
New interactive gaming experience opens in Oxmoor Center

It's open seven days a week.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new way to play at Oxmoor Center! Immersive Gamebox just opened its latest location in Louisville.

The room uses new technology to track your movements and all you have to wear is a special hat!

Two to six players compete or partner up in different challenges with games pulled from Squid Game, Ghostbusters, and even Paw Patrol!

The location is running a special through New Year’s Eve. Enter the code “IGB50″ for half off the experience. Regular rates start at $19.99 for kids and $34.99 for adults.

Click or tap here to make a reservation. They also accept walk-ups.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

