No one hurt after fire starts on property of Jeffersonville business

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Fire Department has contained an early morning fire at Coronado Stone, Inc.

Jeffersonville firefighters were called on Thursday at 4:21 a.m. to the area of Limestone Trace.

The fire was at an outbuilding on Coronado Stone’s property. The fire department said production and manufacturing equipment were inside the outbuilding.

It took Jeffersonville crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

The outbuilding is a total loss due to the extremity of the fire.

No firefighters were hurt and Coronado Stone confirmed with the fire department that no one was there at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

