Oldham County gun range being turned into police station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After nearly two decades, an Oldham County business is preparing to close its doors for good. But the new tenants moving in might be beneficial to the whole community.

Openrange gun range has been in business in Crestwood for about 18 years. Once the owners decided it was time to move on, they started searching for buyers.

After a nationwide search, they found the perfect tenants right in their own backyard.

Openrange is a purpose-built building, meaning it was built for the purpose of shooting guns. So, it’s not a building that just any business can move into.

Still, they were able to find the perfect industry for it: law enforcement.

The clean up has started at Openrange. Over the 18 years they’ve been in business, thousands if not millions of shell casings have been dropped onto this floor.

“My wife and I talked about it. The industry has helped a little bit because the industry has been on a bit of a doldrum, so we thought, ‘you know what? Are we going to ride this down and ride my health down? Or are we end going to end on a good solid note and just retire,” Openrange President Barry Laws said.

They decided to ride off into the sunset, or rather the fireworks, because their last day is on New Year’s Eve.

In the meantime, the building that had shelves and walls full of guns and accessories, is now almost empty.

“The good news is gun guys are the cheapest...on the planet, so if you say there’s a deal out there, they will come in droves. It was like a locust attack and we were the wheat fields. We were barren very quickly,” Laws said.

It’s not just the items gun enthusiasts came to Openrange for. They also came for the ranges.

Like a father and son who were enjoying them for one of the last times they can.

Or like Tim Selbredee, who was kind enough to allow me to add to the collection of casings on the floor.

“I’ve been fortunate to travel all around the country the last year with my manufacturer and see all the various ranges out there, and it’s hard to come across a range that’s run as well as this. It’s sad, we understand, but it’s a community thing for sure,” Selbredee said.

It wasn’t easy for Laws to even get Openrange started. They were one vote away from not even being able to open up.

“And then they wanted us to make a moat around it. That was actually one of the neighbor’s ideas. And then they wanted us to put 10 foot walls up and scrap it all and put a putt-putt course in the reball field. But my neighbors have been pretty good,” Law said.

And just like at the start, closing a gun range isn’t as easy as just turning off the lights. It’s a process, both legally and emotionally.

But once they decided to start the process, they searched for a new buyer.

They tried other gun range owners and national trainers, but they couldn’t find a fit.

Finally, they turned their sights back home in Oldham County.

“It’s been publicly announced that we’re buying the outdoor shooting range in Crestwood and that we intend to move the police station there sometime in the next six months,” said Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele on Dec. 5.

Laws says the police department can even lease it to different departments for training.

“It actually will be a pretty good deal for the Oldham County police because they’re going to get income from all these other departments that don’t have places to shoot. We can do night shoots in there, we have a 100-yard rifle range, so there’s a lot of things they can do there. In a way it was really a great fit I think for Oldham County, and I feel like I added to that,” Laws said.

“We’re happy to be able to do that and I think it’s a good use of public money,” Voegele said.

Openrange’s last day is Dec. 31. They’re liquidating everything, so they’re selling a lot of things for pennies on the dollar.

