Police looking for suspect after woman found stabbed on Watterson Expressway

By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found stabbed while walking on the Watterson Expressway early Thursday. Now, police are looking for the suspect who did it.

She was found around 12:30 a.m. walking west on the Watterson near Taylor Boulevard. Officers rendered aid, and she was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. Police said she was alert and conscious and should survive.

LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call the anonymous tip police department’s (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

