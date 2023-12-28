Contact Troubleshooters
Two Indiana fishermen find man trapped in crashed truck

Two fishermen in Porter County, Ind. made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday when they caught a...
Two fishermen in Porter County, Ind. made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday when they caught a glimpse of a vehicle and went to investigate.(Indiana State Police)
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two fishermen in Porter County, Ind. made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday when they caught a glimpse of a vehicle and went to investigate.

That’s where they found Matt Reum, 27, who had crashed his truck into a ditch and ended up under a bridge for six days before being discovered.

The fishermen were Mario Garcia and his son-in-law Nivardo Delatorre.

“I went to touch it and he turned around and it almost killed me there because it was kind of shocking,” Garcia said, “but he was alive and he was very happy to see us.”

Reum told them he had crashed the truck along I-94 on Dec. 20 and was trapped and couldn’t reach his phone for help.

“Our first priority is getting him help, getting him to a hospital where he can be treated,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said. “We’ve got plenty of time to interview him and try to find out what happened, but right now, we don’t know.”

Garcia and Delatorre don’t want to be called heroes, but they also don’t want to think about what could have happened if their curiosity hadn’t been piqued.

“It could have been a different outcome if we didn’t go out or didn’t see him, but I’m just glad we did,” Garcia said.

Memorial Hospital released a statement on behalf of Reum Wednesday evening.

“Matt Reum wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and all the well wishes,” the statement reads, “including the good Samaritans who found him, the first responders and his caregivers.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

