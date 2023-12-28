UPS announces layoffs at Louisville Centennial hub

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS has announced that it will be closing the day sort at its Louisville Centennial ground hub effective Feb. 16.

In a statement, UPS said the closing of the day sort and the subsequent layoffs are “a result of fewer packages in our network” causing a reduction in sorting operations.

The day sort runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. UPS said it will be the only impacted shift, saying that while all day sort employees are affected, they represent a “relatively small portion of our overall workforce in Louisville” covering various jobs including part-time package sorters, some administrative employees and management. UPS said no drivers will be impacted.

The statement also said that the layoffs are not related to the recent unionization efforts made by employees at Centennial.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.