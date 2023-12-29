Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

After seven years, detective rests his case against brutal killer

One week after the conviction of one of Louisville's most brutal killers, the detective who put him away says Rhodes wouldn't even look at him during trial.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One week after the conviction of one of Louisville’s most brutal killers, the detective who put him away says Rhodes wouldn’t even look at him during trial.

“I represent all the evidence against him,” then LMPD Homicide Detective Aaron Tinelli said. “I think I represent what he’s looking at. I represent the community, the justice system. I represent everything that’s going to put him away for the rest of his life. And I don’t think I’d want to look at me either.

“Eighteen years of doing this job, I can tell you what evil looks like, and it looks like that man,” Tinelli said.

The murder took place in May, 2016. Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon were two brothers who were just 14 and 16 years old. Their bodies were stabbed numerous times, burned and dumped behind a house.

“It weighs on you every day, day in and day out,” he said. “What could I have done more, what could I have done better?”

Tinelli became the lead detective.

“Seeing that is emotional, it’s emotional. It’s brutal scene.

“When you see a child, it truly honestly, it compounds it. It compounds it because how on earth could you do this to a kid?” Tinelli asked.

Tinelli and his fellow homicide detectives had to first figure out who the teens were. Their work led them to wannabe rapper Brice Rhodes. He was an adult who used kids to carry out his crimes, including the murder of the two brothers.

Tinelli remembers interrogating Rhodes, staring him in the eyes.

“This case is bent around the manipulation of kids,” Tinelli said. “I wasn’t a kid then, I’m not a kid now. So, the tactics that he would normally use, they’re not going to work on a grown person.”

Tinelli found the motive for the kids’ murders sheer evil. Rhodes was worried the brothers would snitch about Christopher Jones, another man he’d killed just weeks before.

It would take seven years for Rhodes to be convicted during a four-day trial.

The has worn on Tinelli, but he’ll tell you it’s far less than the pain of the victim’s families. The boy’s grandmother, he recalled, was present for every single hearing.

“When I looked at that grandmother and she hugged me, it’s the best feeling in the world. The best feeling in the world,” Tinelli said.

When asked for his final thoughts during the interview, Tinelli thanked his fellow detectives who helped him work the case at the time.

But, when asked what he would tell Rhodes today, the detective stayed quiet for a while and decided to keep those thoughts to himself.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police announced the passing of Officer Mark Kordis Wednesday evening.
LMPD officer dies in medical emergency
UPS announces layoffs at Louisville Centennial hub
Lt. Andrew Meyer, head of the Louisville Metro Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit, is under...
LMPD lieutenant being investigated for ‘naughty’ Christmas video
No one hurt after fire starts on property of Jeffersonville business
Louisville police
Police looking for suspect after woman found stabbed on Watterson Expressway

Latest News

A triple fatal fire in the Chickasaw neighborhood earlier this month is leading Louisville...
Fire leaders increase fire safety education for Louisville immigrant population
A local business owner explains a scam called check washing that he thinks could impact...
Local business says a check washing scam could be taking money out of your pockets
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Old Louisville
Louisville police announced the passing of Officer Mark Kordis Wednesday evening.
Louisville Metro Police Foundation starts fundraiser for fallen officer