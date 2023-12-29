After seven years, detective rests his case against brutal killer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One week after the conviction of one of Louisville’s most brutal killers, the detective who put him away says Rhodes wouldn’t even look at him during trial.

“I represent all the evidence against him,” then LMPD Homicide Detective Aaron Tinelli said. “I think I represent what he’s looking at. I represent the community, the justice system. I represent everything that’s going to put him away for the rest of his life. And I don’t think I’d want to look at me either.

“Eighteen years of doing this job, I can tell you what evil looks like, and it looks like that man,” Tinelli said.

The murder took place in May, 2016. Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon were two brothers who were just 14 and 16 years old. Their bodies were stabbed numerous times, burned and dumped behind a house.

“It weighs on you every day, day in and day out,” he said. “What could I have done more, what could I have done better?”

Tinelli became the lead detective.

“Seeing that is emotional, it’s emotional. It’s brutal scene.

“When you see a child, it truly honestly, it compounds it. It compounds it because how on earth could you do this to a kid?” Tinelli asked.

Tinelli and his fellow homicide detectives had to first figure out who the teens were. Their work led them to wannabe rapper Brice Rhodes. He was an adult who used kids to carry out his crimes, including the murder of the two brothers.

Tinelli remembers interrogating Rhodes, staring him in the eyes.

“This case is bent around the manipulation of kids,” Tinelli said. “I wasn’t a kid then, I’m not a kid now. So, the tactics that he would normally use, they’re not going to work on a grown person.”

Tinelli found the motive for the kids’ murders sheer evil. Rhodes was worried the brothers would snitch about Christopher Jones, another man he’d killed just weeks before.

It would take seven years for Rhodes to be convicted during a four-day trial.

The has worn on Tinelli, but he’ll tell you it’s far less than the pain of the victim’s families. The boy’s grandmother, he recalled, was present for every single hearing.

“When I looked at that grandmother and she hugged me, it’s the best feeling in the world. The best feeling in the world,” Tinelli said.

When asked for his final thoughts during the interview, Tinelli thanked his fellow detectives who helped him work the case at the time.

But, when asked what he would tell Rhodes today, the detective stayed quiet for a while and decided to keep those thoughts to himself.

