Fire leaders increase fire safety education for Louisville immigrant population

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A triple fatal fire in the Chickasaw neighborhood earlier this month is leading Louisville fire leaders to more outreach to the city’s immigrant population.

In many cases, immigrants say they’re not aware of fire safety education or resources available to stay warm in these cold months. The National Fire Protection Agency says heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths.

“Louisville Arson determined the cause of the house fire on Cecil Avenue was a space heater,” Captain Donovan Sim, Louisville Fire Dept. said.

That specific fire impacted an immigrant family. Louisville Fire provides a wide range of prevention resources including handouts in more than 20 different languages.

City leaders say more than 50,000 immigrants call Louisville “home.” LFD tells me the city’s immigrant population can be at a greater risk of fires because of their different cooking methods and changes in living arrangements.

“Some of our most common reasons for fires are cooking which increases during those holiday times, Thanksgiving and December,” Sgt. Sarah Norton, Fire Inspector with the Fire Prevention Bureau explained. “We have a lot of fire that is related to heating. That’s why we partner with Project Warm which deals with energy efficiency and heating in homes. Spaces heaters are a huge contributor to that as well.”

LFD works closely with the Office of Immigrant Affairs and more than 50 community partners. They are always looking for more volunteers and organizations to help reach others with fire prevention resources.

“We want to make sure we are getting out into our communities,” Captain Sims said. “We want to team up with other agencies, Louisville Metro Government and push those initiatives. We know we have a large immigrant population in this city. We cannot turn a blind eye to that.”

The US Fire Administration says last year Kentucky saw 49 deadly house fires. As we close 2023, they say we’re at 45 fatal fires.

People can request free home safety inspections, deaf or hard or hearing smoke alarm aids, and community programs on the main Louisville fire website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.