Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fire leaders increase fire safety education for Louisville immigrant population

A triple fatal fire in the Chickasaw neighborhood earlier this month is leading Louisville fire leaders to more outreach to the city’s immigrant population.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A triple fatal fire in the Chickasaw neighborhood earlier this month is leading Louisville fire leaders to more outreach to the city’s immigrant population.

In many cases, immigrants say they’re not aware of fire safety education or resources available to stay warm in these cold months. The National Fire Protection Agency says heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths.

“Louisville Arson determined the cause of the house fire on Cecil Avenue was a space heater,” Captain Donovan Sim, Louisville Fire Dept. said.

That specific fire impacted an immigrant family. Louisville Fire provides a wide range of prevention resources including handouts in more than 20 different languages.

City leaders say more than 50,000 immigrants call Louisville “home.” LFD tells me the city’s immigrant population can be at a greater risk of fires because of their different cooking methods and changes in living arrangements.

“Some of our most common reasons for fires are cooking which increases during those holiday times, Thanksgiving and December,” Sgt. Sarah Norton, Fire Inspector with the Fire Prevention Bureau explained. “We have a lot of fire that is related to heating. That’s why we partner with Project Warm which deals with energy efficiency and heating in homes. Spaces heaters are a huge contributor to that as well.”

LFD works closely with the Office of Immigrant Affairs and more than 50 community partners. They are always looking for more volunteers and organizations to help reach others with fire prevention resources.

“We want to make sure we are getting out into our communities,” Captain Sims said. “We want to team up with other agencies, Louisville Metro Government and push those initiatives. We know we have a large immigrant population in this city. We cannot turn a blind eye to that.”

The US Fire Administration says last year Kentucky saw 49 deadly house fires. As we close 2023, they say we’re at 45 fatal fires.

People can request free home safety inspections, deaf or hard or hearing smoke alarm aids, and community programs on the main Louisville fire website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police announced the passing of Officer Mark Kordis Wednesday evening.
LMPD officer dies in medical emergency
UPS announces layoffs at Louisville Centennial hub
Lt. Andrew Meyer, head of the Louisville Metro Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit, is under...
LMPD lieutenant being investigated for ‘naughty’ Christmas video
No one hurt after fire starts on property of Jeffersonville business
Louisville police
Police looking for suspect after woman found stabbed on Watterson Expressway

Latest News

A local business owner explains a scam called check washing that he thinks could impact...
Local business says a check washing scam could be taking money out of your pockets
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Old Louisville
Louisville police announced the passing of Officer Mark Kordis Wednesday evening.
Louisville Metro Police Foundation starts fundraiser for fallen officer
Workers believe his former owner called him, "Bear".
Louisville Metro Animal Services working to find home for ‘saddest dog at the shelter’