FORECAST: Cloudy with rounds of rain & snow

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Roads mainly wet; few slick spots possible on bridges and overpasses
  • Rain and snow showers throughout the day
  • Quiet, chilly weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s rain and snow showers switch to mainly rain by the afternoon while tapering off in intensity. Temperatures hover in the 30s throughout the day. With air and pavement temperatures as the snow falls, minimal travel impacts are expected. Additional rain and snow showers push through the region this evening before we dry out overnight. Temperatures tumble into the low to mid-30s by Saturday morning.

Clouds remain overhead tomorrow; however, we will be warmer. Highs climb into the 40s by Saturday afternoon. Some clouds clear Saturday night. Expect lows in the 30s once again.

Most of the upcoming weekend looks cold and quiet. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather app for the latest.

