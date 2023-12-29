FORECAST: Cold and cloudy today with lingering showers

WEATHER HEADLINES

Any showers leftover today will mainly fall in the form of rain

A few snowflakes could mix back in overnight

Chilly New Year’s weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s rain and snow showers switch to mainly rain by the afternoon while tapering off gradually. Temperatures hover in the 30s throughout the day.

With pavement temperatures staying above freezing, no major travel issues are expected. Additional rain and snow showers push through the region this evening before we dry out overnight.

Temperatures tumble into the low to mid-30s by Saturday morning. Clouds remain overhead tomorrow; however, we will be warmer. Highs climb into the 40s by Saturday afternoon. Some clouds clear Saturday night. Expect lows in the 30s once again.

