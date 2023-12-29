FORECAST: One more round of rain and snow showers before a drier weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain and snow showers arrive after midnight, no major impacts

Mainly dry, but cloudy and cool New Year’s weekend

Another rain and snow chance by mid next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another wave of rain moves in from the north around midnight and will last through early Saturday. A few snow showers may be mixed in with the rain at times. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s for morning lows.

A few leftover showers are possible for the start of Saturday, mostly for areas south and east of Louisville. Clouds will stick around throughout the day along with much more seasonable temperatures. Plan for highs in the low and mid 40s. A few clouds depart Saturday night, giving way to a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will be cold, falling into the low and mid 40s by Sunday morning. The small chance of an isolated light shower exists for the last day of 2023. Temperatures will be seasonable as highs warm into the low to mid 40s.

We’ll ring in the new year with temperatures in the 30s, on our way down to lows in the 20s by New Year’s Day morning. Highs will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s by Monday afternoon as colder air sits on top of us.

We’ll only moderate into the mid 40s for highs at times next week. Another rain and snow chance arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday but it’s unclear how widespread precipitation will be.

We’ll need to see if a couple of mistimed pieces of energy in the atmosphere come into unison before precipitation chances can rise.

