FORECAST: Temperatures turn cold tonight, a wintry set-up is possible late this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain returns overnight along with a few snowflakes that could be mixed in

Mostly dry and chilly for the last weekend of 2023

The first official day of 2024 will be a cold one!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another wave of rain moves in from the north around midnight and will last through early Saturday. A few snow showers may be mixed in with the rain at times. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s for morning lows.

A few leftover showers are possible for the start of Saturday, mostly for areas south and east of Louisville. Clouds will stick around throughout the day along with much more seasonable temperatures. Plan for highs in the low and mid 40s. A few clouds depart Saturday night, giving way to a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will be cold, falling into the low and mid 40s by Sunday morning. The small chance of an isolated light shower exists for the last day of 2023. Temperatures will be seasonable as highs warm into the low to mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.