Ky. Agriculture Commissioner-Elect appoints Deputy

By Madison Carmouche
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANCASTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Jonathan Shell, the Agriculture Commissioner-Elect announced Warren Beeler as the Deputy Agriculture Commissioner.

“Warren Beeler, or Mr. Agriculture as most of us call him, is one of Kentucky’s greatest agriculture champions, and I am honored he has agreed to join my team,” said Commissioner-Elect Shell. “I’m confident that in this new role, all of Kentucky will continue to benefit from his knowledge and tireless work on behalf of Kentucky agriculture.”

Beeler is a Grayson County Farmer and formerly served as Agriculture Policy Director during the Bevin and Beshear administration.

“Agriculture is one of our state’s strongest and greatest legacies, and it’s been an honor to serve the industry over the years,” said Beeler. “I’m excited to put my experience to work in this new way to help Commissioner Shell and his team lead our industry forward.”

Shell also announced that he hired multiple senior team members.

They include Jay Hall as Executive Director of Marketing, Dana Feldman as Executive Director of the Office of Consumer and Environmental Protection and Lee McIntosh as Executive Director of the Office of Administrative Services.

Shell, along with State Treasurer-Elect Mark Metcalf, will be sworn in during a ceremony at the Garrard County Courthouse Fiscal Courtroom, on January 1 at 11 a.m.

This comes the day before their ceremonial swearing-in at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda on January 2.

