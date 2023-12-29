Leitchfield man wins $73K on KY Lottery Fast Play Ticket

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield man received an early Christmas present after he won $73,141 on a Kentucky Lottery Fast Play ticket.

Nicholas Nelson purchased the winning $2 Silver & Gold 10X Fast Play ticket last Thursday at a Speedway in Elizabethtown.

Nelson had gone into the store on his way home from work to buy his lottery tickets when he decided to purchase the Fast Play ticket.

“I had two dollars leftover after buying my other tickets, so I bought a Fast Play ticket,” Nelson told lottery officials.

After the ticket was printed from the lottery terminal, Nelson scanned it, when he saw $73,141 show up on the screen.

“I looked at the ticket and stuffed it in my coat pocket,” Nelson said. “I didn’t believe it…I thought I was going to have a heart attack.”

Nelson called his mom to share the news.

“She didn’t really believe me at first either,” he said. “Usually if I call that time of night after work, there’s something wrong.”

Nelson told officials his wife had a hard time believing him as well.

“I don’t know if she still believes me or not. She thought I was lying to her when I called her on the phone,” he said. “She told me she was going to wait until I had the money.”

After taxes, Nelson received a check for $52,295.81. He told officials the first thing he plans to do is buy his wife a vehicle.

“They asked me at work if I was going to work overtime tomorrow and I said, ‘nope,’” he said.

Speedway will receive $731.41 for selling the winning ticket.

