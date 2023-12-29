Local business says a check washing scam could be taking money out of your pockets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you use checks to pay your bills, then you may need to pay closer attention to your accounts.

There is a scam going around called check washing.

People are getting a hold of checks you write, clearing the names and amounts, and they then deposit your money.

You could mail off a check to pay for a service and then see it cashed by someone else.

It’s a scheme, that if not found and corrected, could really hurt your pockets.

”It’s really scary times that these people can take your money from your account and you never even know,” Tom Sondergeld of Tom Sondergeld Plumbing said.

Sondergeld says certain can be detrimental to business owners everywhere.

He noticed a new one happen five years ago when a client of his says they sent him a check he never received.

”We’ve had customers send us checks and someone is changing the amounts on that, and then putting it in their name,” Sondergeld shared. “So we’re calling our customers saying you know, where’s our money, and they’re going we sent it, we sent it.”

Sondergeld says when they went back to investigate, they saw that their checks had been cashed, but under another name.

That’s when he learned about a scamming method called check washing.

”They’re washing those checks, putting their personal name on it, putting a different amount or the same amount, and going to the bank and trying to get them teller cashed,” Sondergeld explained.

The U.S. Postal Inspections Service says checks are sometimes stolen by scammers from mailboxes and washed in chemicals to remove the ink, and then they are reprinted with copiers or scanners.

A high-level scheme that could really hurt businesses and everyday people who write or cash checks.

”Well number one, it can affect your credit rating with your suppliers. Number two, it affects your cash flow because they’re taking your cash away from you,” said Sondergeld. “And if the tellers aren’t smart enough to get the ID and everything then I’m at a loss.”

Sondergeld contacted his bank for options to protect himself.

It’s a procedure that does cost him extra to do, but now he feels more comfortable doing business.

”But we actually issue a check, then we go back to another computer screen and check off that check to say we approve it cashed,” Sondergeld said. “That way when it goes through the system, it will be cashed. And if it’s not an approved check to that company, then they won’t cash that check”

And while he may have figured out a way around it, Sondergeld feels something needs to be done to protect others who may be unaware.

”Law enforcement, City Council, Governors, Mayors, they all need to get involved with this because it effects everyone, not just contractors and small businesses,” exclaimed Sondergeld.

Sondergeld says people should constantly monitor their accounts and ensure they have a good relationship with their banks so they know your tendencies and clientele to help protect your wallets.

