Louisville Metro Animal Services working to find home for ‘saddest dog at the shelter’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a forever home for a dog they named the “saddest dog at the shelter.”

One of the workers at LMAS posted a Facebook livestream, saying the dog came to the shelter as a stray at the beginning of December. He doesn’t have a name yet, and workers said they believe he may be an older dog.

After having his teeth checked, workers said he looked to be around 6 years old or had good dental care. He is dealing with what they think may be hip dysplasia issues and weighs around 80 pounds.

“He’s just a sad guy,” they said. “He needs somebody.”

The dog sat in a corner outside during the video. Workers said at one point, a tear rolled down his eye.

“He definitely needs someone to save him,” one of the workers said. “He is so scared...He just sits in the corner with tears in his eyes.”

The workers said he’s been around other dogs and from what they’ve seen, he doesn’t seem to mind them or show much interest when he is with them. They are not sure how well he does with children, but they said he is a big, gentle guy who hasn’t done anything to make them question his behavior.

They do not think he was abused or mistreated, but he is scared and shut down at the shelter. He was able to see a vet on Friday and is starting on joint supplements. Workers do believe he would benefit from a foster home.

On Friday, LMAS posted an update that said Tribe Animal Sanctuary is taking him into their sanctuary program.

