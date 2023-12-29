Louisville Metro Police Foundation starts fundraiser for fallen officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Foundation announced it’s starting a fundraiser for the LMPD officer who died suddenly after a medical emergency on Wednesday.

Officer Mark Kordis served the LMPD for over 32 years.

The LMPF is taking donations for Officer Kordis’ family through the Facebook post, its website or on Venmo @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati.

