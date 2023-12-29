Man hospitalized after shooting in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

LMPD responded to a call of a shooting around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Brook Street and East College Street. Once on the scene, they found a man who had been shot, an LMPD spokesperson said.

The victim was transported to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

There are no known suspects at this time, but LMPD is asking anyone with information to call their anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD.

